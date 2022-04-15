Patricio Pitbull is not a happy man, especially when the discussion concerns his opponent at Bellator 277 in San Francisco, California, A.J. McKee.

Pitbull has always been very clear in his desire to face the very best competition in the world, including the UFC, but his caveat to this has always been that this would be as a Bellator representative in a cross-promotional matchup. Now that A.J. McKee holds the title that Pitbull used to own, he feels very different about the title situation.

Patricio Pitbull accuses A.J. McKee of “courting” interest from UFC; claims he is being “unethical”

Gearing up for his rematch with McKee in San Francisco, Patricio Pitbull spoke to MMA Fighting’s podcast Trocação Franca, and claimed that AJ McKee tried to play negotiation tactics through the media and delayed an immediate rematch. Speaking to the podcast, Pitbull had this to say:

“I believe he asked for more money than could be offered,” Patricio Pitbull said of AJ McKee, who fought all his 18 professional bouts in Bellator since his pro debut in 2015. “Maybe he turned down an offer from Bellator and asked for more, even though his purse isn’t low. He was kind of flirting with the UFC in the media — and, to me, that’s very unethical.” Pitbull was referring to Wednesday’s edition of the MMA Hour, where McKee had quite a lot to say, including his dream to always hold a UFC title, as well as making $250,000 for his title defense against Pitbull.

“He’s exclusive, he’s under contract, he’s the Bellator champion,” Pitbull said. “Bellator pays him a lot more than the UFC would pay him, that’s for sure. I know the numbers. And he was on this tug of war that he wasn’t going to win because he has a contract with the organization. So, sooner or later, he was going to have to go back to reality and look at the organization and say, ‘OK, who’s going to be my opponent?’”

Patricio Pitbull is out for revenge at Bellator 277 – certain his legacy will be solidified

Training for nearly six months for the rematch, Pitbull wants to “bite back” and reclaim the belt he’s held for so long.

“I knew he was dangerous and explosive, a finisher, especially in the first minutes of the fight,” said the Brazilian, who guaranteed he didn’t underestimate McKee in their 2021 bout. “He has an excellent first round and the first half of the second round is also excellent, and then he begins to slow down. We left with the defeat even thought I didn’t agree with the premature stoppage by the referee, but we saw he was superior in many things. There’s this taste of revenge, and I’m very motivated. But my mind is relaxed.”

Pitbull was offered the chance to defend his Bellator lightweight title against Sidney Outlaw as soon as it transpired that McKee wasn’t interested in an immediate rematch for the featherweight gold. Pitbull then relinquished said lightweight title so his brother Patricky had an opportunity to fight for, and then win, the gold.

When the dust has settled following Saturday night, Pitbull is adamant that he’s leaving California with his featherweight crown and an even more furnished and solidified legacy.

“I’ve done a lot already,” Pitbull said. “I’ve cleaned the division out more than three times. I’ve won a number of tournaments and defended my featherweight title. I’ve won 10 world championship fights, moved up a division, even though I’m small, and beat Michael Chandler, so my legacy is more than built already. Now, it’s about trying to beat the man that beat me in my previous fight. That’s it.” McKee is currently the only fighter to ever finish Pitbull, with his only other loss coming by way of a doctor’s stoppage at the hands of Benson Henderson in 2016.

