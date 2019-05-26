Patricio Freire Rubs In Michael Chandler Win: ‘I’m Superior’

Spread the word!













Patricio Freire is riding high off his Bellator lightweight title victory over Michael Chandler – and he’s not shy to show it.

Freire took to Twitter today (Sat. May 25, 2019) and rubbed in his first-round knockout victory by tagging Chandler in the following message:

“I’m faster than you, and bigger than you, and more powerful than you. And every single aspect that you think you’re good, in this sport, I’m superior.”

Chandler was quick to respond, telling “Pitbull” to keep his name out of his mouth unless he accepts their rematch:

“Don’t say my name unless you take the rematch…”

Freire made it clear he takes orders from nobody, and will do whatever he wants:

“I do whatever the fuck I want. How did those tears taste?”

The pair main evented Bellator 221 in Rosemont, Illinois earlier this month (Sat. May 11, 2019). Freire, the featherweight champion of the world, challenged for Chandler’s then-lightweight belt. It only took “Pitbull” one minute to dispatch of Chandler, finishing him via TKO.

Now, Freire sits alongside light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Ryan Bader as the only two “Champ Champs” in Bellator. It will be interesting to see if Freire decides to grant Chandler an immediate rematch next.