Patricio Freire Considers Himself Featherweight GOAT

Spread the word!













Patricio Freire is set to defend his featherweight title in the main event of Bellator 228 when he takes on Juan Archuleta. It will also serve as a first-round matchup of the featherweight Grand Prix.

‘Pitbull’ has been in this game for a long time, and if he can win the 16-man tournament, he knows he cements his legacy.

“I see [the grand prix] as a way to test myself and face guys I haven’t beaten before,” Freire said to MMA Junkie. “I’ve dominated two generations of Bellator featherweights, and I’m going to dominate the third. I want people to write in the history books I’m the greatest featherweight fighter ever, and I’m aiming at greatest all around. The tournament is a good way to settle that.”

Not only does he cement his legacy, but he says he would be the greatest featherweight of all-time. For many, that claim goes to Jose Aldo or Max Holloway, but Patricio Freire has a message for those people.

“People talk about Jose Aldo; where is he now?” Freire said. “I’m a double champion, my results are only getting better, I’m setting new records, and I plan to continue extending all of those.”

For now, though, he is focusing on the grand prix and likes who is in it so he can shut some people up.

“I can say it’ll have a special feeling if it happens to be A.J. McKee and Darrion Caldwell,” Freire said. “These guys talked all that crap and think they can get away with it. You saw what happened to the last one that said shit about me and my family. These guys will pay one way or another.”

Do you think Patricio Freire is the greatest featherweight of all-time?