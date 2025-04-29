Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra will be swapping his soccer uniform for MMA shorts and 4-oz gloves as he makes his debut as a professional fighter. Despite being 43 years old, the former star footballer remains a top-of-the-line athlete. With his notoriety as a footballer and part-time football pundit, this move is sure to turn heads and attract more fans to the sport of MMA.

BREAKING: I’m officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope. They will pick my opponent…

They asked who I wanna face. I said:

Luis Suárez.



I’ll pay out of pocket.

He can even bite me. — Patrice Evra (@Evra) April 25, 2025

With Evra set to debut at PFL Europe 2 against an undisclosed opponent in a showcase bout to see just how far a former footballer can go in the brutal world of mixed martial arts.

Patrice Evra has a mountain of support in his crusade to fight in MMA.

Patrice Evra has quite the support system to help him on his fighting journey, as even the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov have offered to help the Frenchman on his path to the PFL. With millions of fans following and watching his journey closely as he ventures into his new, dangerous path, he has quite a support system. It will attract a slew of casual fans to the sport and help it grow more in Europe, much like Herschel Walker did for the Strikeforce in the 2010s.