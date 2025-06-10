Patchy Mix ripped by UFC commentator after brutal debut fight: ‘He sh*t the bed’

Off the back of his more than lacklustre Ocagon debut over the weekend, ex-Bellator MMA star, Patchy Mix has been ripped by UFC color-commentator, Michael Bisping for falling short of pre-fight hype.

Mix, a decorated former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, came unstuck for just the second time in his career at UFC 316 last weekend, dropping a hugely one-sided unanimous decision loss to the surging, Mario Bautista.

With the defeat, New York native, Mix — a long-time partner of recent strawweight title challenger, Tatiana Suarez, saw his seven-fight winning spree halted in dramatic fashion.

Michael Bisping rips Patchy Mix after UFC 316 loss

Criticized largely for his display en route to defeat, Patchy Mix was blasted by promotional color-caller, Bisping — who claimed the ex-Bellator MMA star “sh*t” the proverbial bed against Bautista.

“Patchy Mix sh*t the bed,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast.

“Especially after the confidence and the sh*t talk at the press conference, and the way that he just dismissed the threat of Bautista,” Bisping continued. “It was a foregone conclusion that (he’s) going to walk in here, destroy everybody, become the champion. Then you go up against Bautista, who is chipping away in the background, beating people like Jose Aldo but doesn’t get the fan recognition if we’re being honest, but a tough guy to beat.

Himself remaining candid his assessment of his own performance, Mix pointed to the fact that he accepted the pairing with Bautista on just three weeks notice — following the fall out of Marlon Vera.

“[I] took the fight on three weeks’ notice against a guy who’s on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC,” Mix wrote in a story. “I don’t hang my head. I’m proud to represent where I am from, Angola/Buffalo NY. Most of you men that think you could give an honest assessment could never relate… Especially these wrestlers.”