UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Sentenced to 2 Years Propation Following OWI Arrest

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to an OWI charge.

According to court documents and a report from MMA Junkie, Miletich, 57, was granted two years of probation under supervision, according to an order filed by Judge Patrick A. McElyea in Scott County (Iowa) court on Friday, April 25, per online records.

Local news outlet WHBF first reported the news.

On April 12, Miletich pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence of a third offense or subsequent offense, a class D felony in the state of Iowa. The charge stemmed from a September 14, 2023, arrest.

According to witnesses, Miletich was observed driving on the wrong side of the road, drove over an embankment, was asleep at the wheel while the car was still running, and had to be reminded by the officer on scene to put the car in park after exiting the vehicle.

“I observed the defendant asleep in the drivers’ seat of the above mentioned RAM 1500 while it was running,” an officer writes in the arrest affidavits. “The defendant left the vehicle in drive and had to be reminded several times to place the vehicle in park mode after officers had to wake him up.”

In addition to probation, Miletich was also required to complete an anti-drunk driving education course per his plea agreement.

Pat Miletich has fought a handful of times over the last 20 years

‘The Croatian Sensation’ largely retired from competing in 2022, but he has made a few appearances over the last two decades, his most recent coming at Caged Aggression 36 in October 2023. Squaring off with Mike Jackson in the main event, Miletich quit on his stool after running out of gas just before the third round.

Before that, he lost a split decision to former boxing star Michael Nunn in July 2020.

Miletich regularly appeared for the LFA as a color commentator before behind fired due to his involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Miletich was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2014.