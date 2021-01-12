Pat Miletich will no longer be commentating fights for Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

The UFC Hall of Famer revealed Tuesday that he had been fired by the promotion for his involvement in the Capitol protests that took place last week in support of Donald Trump. It eventually led to an insurrection with five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer.

“I just want to let you guys know that I just got a call from the folks at the LFA and they basically informed me that they were getting a lot of pressure because I was at the Capitol,” Miletich said on Instagram (via MMA Fighting). “I want you guys to know that the people I walked with at the Capitol, none of them that I know of were involved in any of the violence. I walked with white people, Black people, a lot of Chinese people who escaped communist China, who are for freedom. It was across the board it was people of different races, religions.

“But the LFA was getting a lot of pressure and unfortunately they felt they needed to distance themselves from me, which hey, I understand their position. I love all those guys, Ed [Soares] and Sven [Bean] and Mark [Bieri] and everybody, I love them. But the price of freedom is going to be heavy guys. Me losing my job is part of the pain. Even the people that pressured the LFA to get rid of me, I’m doing my best to fight for your freedom.

“… I love those guys over at LFA. I understand their position. I will continue to fight for freedom.”

While Miletich claims he lost his job, LFA officials told MMA Fighting that he has been removed from the broadcast team for the upcoming LFA 97 card on January 15 as of now. A decision will be made on his future once a full investigation is complete.

“First and foremost, the LFA supports the participation of the constitutional right to peaceful protest,” LFA officials said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “During preparations for the 2021 debut broadcast, it was brought to the LFA’s attention that photos of questionable nature surfaced on various social media outlets involving fight analyst Pat Miletich.

“While the LFA continues to investigate the situation, the decision was made to remove Mr. Miletich from broadcast duties for this Friday’s LFA 97 event.”

Miletich notably claimed no Trump supporters attacked law enforcement officers during the events that occurred as he implied it was the work of Antifa.

However, his claims are unfounded as per the FBI and it’s not a good look for Miletich overall, especially with a number of protesters involved — notable supporters of Trump — now getting charged with Federal crimes in addition to a number of previous Trump allies now distancing themselves from the President.

