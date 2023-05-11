Paige VanZant doesn’t give a sh*t what you think about her body.

The former UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler has been forced to endure a series of body-shaming comments from individuals online after recent photos appeared to show the 29-year-old social media sensation putting on a little bit of weight. ’12 Gauge’ opted to address the changes in her body head-on in a recent Instagram post, letting both her fans and her “haters” know that she is happy just the way she is and that you can expect to see a more authentic version of herself going forward.

“I have been really good at putting my best self forward,” Paige VanZant wrote. “Making sure the world sees the ‘prettiest’ side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight … probably 20-plus pounds, but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f*ck ton of happiness. I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f*ck, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered — happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy.

“So all you haters out there keep on commenting, you’re only growing my platform. And I promise from this day forward to show the real me, forever. The fat me, the broken me, the skinny me, and the happiest f*cking version of me I have ever been. Social media will never be real but I’ll try and be better. Anyway, check out my YouTube channel. Because I’ll be damned if I don’t continue to profit off of THE BEST HATERS IN THE WORLD. Yours in thickness.”

Paige VanZant made her UFC debut in 2014 and competed nine times under the banner, going 5-4, before exiting the promotion in 2020. ’12 Gauge’ signed a lucrative contract with Barek Knuckle Fighting Championship shortly after, but failed to live up to the hype, dropping back-to-back bouts against Britain Hart and former UFC opponent Rachael Ostovich.

Don’t let the colors fade pic.twitter.com/yiz5jowM8v — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) April 19, 2023

Paige VanZant Still Has the Desire to Compete in Combat Sports

Paige VanZant was scheduled to make her return to the squared circle for BKFC’s London debut last year against Charisa Sigala, but the bout was abruptly pulled from the event with no explanation provided. She has not been booked for a return as of yet.

Despite being inactive in combat sports, Paige VanZant has stayed busy on social media. VanZant’s presence on Instagram and OnlyFans has made her a millionaire without having her photogenic face battered inside a cage. As a result, we may never see VanZant compete again. In an interview with MMA Fighting last summer, ’12 Gauge’ suggested that she could retire, but her desire to compete will likely keep her from doing so anytime soon.

“Theoretically I could [retire],” Paige VanZant said this past August. “I don’t have to fight another day in my life. It’s an athlete thing and some people wouldn’t understand it. If you ask LeBron James why do you still play basketball? You don’t need to. Why do all these NBA players, NFL players get to a point in their career like Tom Brady — he doesn’t need to play football anymore, but why does he? Because he’s the greatest of all time, because he wants to continue to compete. It’s what he does. It’s in his blood.

“I don’t compare myself to those people and their greatness, but definitely to their drive to want to continue to be successful. I feel like that’s a part of me as well.”