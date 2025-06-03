Paige VanZant Sidelined by Spontaneous Spinal Injury Ahead of Title Match

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paige VanZant has withdrawn from her scheduled Power Slap title match following a severe neck injury diagnosed as a spontaneous spinal epidural hematoma. This rare condition involves bleeding into the space around the spinal cord, often without clear risk factors, and can result in significant neurological complications if not treated promptly.

Paige VanZant left the UFC in 2020. She then transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing, signing a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and later entered influencer boxing and professional wrestling.

Most recently, Paige VanZant found success in Dana White’s Power Slap promotion, where she won her debut against Christine Wolmarans by unanimous decision, demonstrating her adaptability across combat sports. In her second Power Slap appearance, she fought Chelsea Dodson to a unanimous draw, further establishing her presence in the sport.

Her victory in March solidified her claim for a title shot, prompting her public callout to Dana White to introduce a women’s championship. White granted her request, setting up the rematch with Brown for the newly created title. The match was expected to be a significant milestone both for VanZant’s career and for the Power Slap organization.

Throughout her career, VanZant has faced a series of injuries, including multiple arm fractures and a herniated disc, which previously forced her to withdraw from UFC bouts and have contributed to her decision to step away from mixed martial arts. Despite these setbacks, she has remained active in various combat sports and entertainment ventures, including appearances on television and content creation platforms.

The diagnosis of a spontaneous spinal epidural hematoma marks a serious health challenge for VanZant. This condition often requires urgent medical intervention, and its occurrence can be unpredictable, sometimes arising without any identifiable cause. The injury has halted her current competitive plans and raises questions about her future participation in high-impact sports. VanZant’s career has been characterized by versatility and determination, moving from MMA to boxing, wrestling, and slap fighting while maintaining a significant public profile. Her forced withdrawal due to this severe neck injury adds another chapter to a career marked by both achievement and adversity.

VanZant’s withdrawal from the title fight not only postponed her opportunity to become the first women’s Power Slap champion but also cast uncertainty over her competitive future. Her career has spanned multiple combat sports, including the UFC, bare-knuckle boxing, influencer boxing, and professional wrestling, with her recent Power Slap performances drawing attention to her adaptability and continued relevance in the fight world.

