Paige VanZant Previews Power Slap 9: ‘I’m Curious How Chelsea Dodson Will Hit’

Paige VanZant has looked ahead to her clash with Chelsea Dodson at Power Slap 9 this evening.

Throughout the course of her career, Paige VanZant has been able to establish herself as one of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts. Beyond that, she’s also ventured out into a variety of other combat sports, using her global popularity as a way to springboard herself in other ways.

Now, she’s plying her trade over in Power Slap, somewhat under the UFC umbrella. She was able to defeat Christine Wolmarans back in June on her debut and now, she’s preparing to take on Chelsea Dodson this evening in Abu Dhabi – just two nights before UFC 308 emanates from the same city.

During a recent interview, Paige VanZant opened up on what she expects from this bout and why it’s hard to stay active these days.

Paige VanZant looks to the future

“I had an unfortunate series of injuries with my arm; that’s why I slap left-handed. I broke my arm four times and had three surgeries, so it’s hard to be active in the sport. Especially the weight cut, as a female, I was still young and coming of age, so the weight cut really messed me up, and it was hard for me to compete multiple times in a calendar year.”

“She’s definitely going to be tough. I think she’s going to be very athletic. I’m more just curious about how she’s going to hit—if she’s going to hit hard… I’m expecting her to be prepared, but I also think it’s just going to be a really fun match.”

Many critics have lashed out at Paige VanZant over the years for the decisions she’s made outside of the cage and with her career. Alas, she seems to be doing what makes her happy, which is all you can hope for.