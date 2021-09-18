Paddy Pimblett has revealed he’d love to fight Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes if given the chance.

‘The Baddy’ enjoyed a sensational UFC debut earlier this month when he survived an early scare to knockout Luigi Vendramini in the first round. Pimblett walked away with a $50,000 bonus for his performance and a legion of newfound fans.

Since then, the Liverpudlian has been reveling in his victory with several appearances on high-profile media outlets. In a recent interview with the BBC, Pimblett was asked which footballer he would most like to square off against in a fight. The 26-year-old had a laundry list of players he’d like to beat up but ultimately settled on Manchester United’s midfield maestro.

“I’d probably pick one for each team,” Pimblett said. “But I reckon just because he’s so overrated, Bruno Fernandes.

“No he’s not world-class,” Pimblett added. “I don’t think anyone in that United team is world-class apart from [Cristiano] Ronaldo.”

Away from football, Pimblett has enjoyed a wild ride before finding fame in the UFC. The Huyton, Liverpool native had an unbeaten amateur career before turning professional in MMA at the tender age of 17. He quickly gained attention for his brash talking persona and exciting fighting style. By 21, Pimblett was a world champion at featherweight under the Cage Warriors banner. After some more ups and downs and a couple of spurned UFC offers, Pimblett finally signed with MMA’s premier promotion in March.

Speaking to LowKickMMA soon after signing for the UFC, Pimblett revealed his goal of reaching the pinnacle of MMA.

“For me, this is just the beginning,” Pimblett said. “It (signing for the UFC) hasn’t really fazed me at all because I know I’m heading to the top of the sport.

“I think I’ll be in the rankings within two years, maybe faster, just because of my personality as well as my fighting skills,” Pimblett added. “As you know, lad, people’s personalities play a part when you’re getting put in the rankings. Otherwise, people like Arnold Allen would’ve been in the rankings about three years ago. He should’ve been in the rankings a long time ago, but he only got in them last year, didn’t he? I’ll be climbing the rankings a lot quicker than that.”

