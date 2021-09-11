The UFC’s newest star, Paddy Pimblett, has joined the long list of MMA fighters ready and willing to square off against Jake Paul.

Pimblett stole the show at UFC Vegas 36 last weekend when he survived an early scare to deliver on his first-round KO promise against Luigi Vendramini.

One week before that Paul stretched his perfect boxing record to 4-0. The YouTube star came through the toughest test of his career, beating Tyron Woodley over eight rounds.

Paul is now on the lookout for his next opponent. In an interview with Sport Bible, ‘The Baddy’ revealed he’s more than willing to fight the internet celebrity if the money is right.

“Obviously, I’m an MMA fighter first and foremost. That goes without saying. But If I’m getting offered big money to fight him, I’ll take his head clean off his shoulders,” Pimblett said. “Said it months ago, lad. Said it about a year ago, I think. He is a lot bigger than me as well, to be honest. But as you can see (pulls his cheeks), I can eat, lad. I’m about 185 or around that. I’ll fight him at 185 and I’ll fu****g punch his face right in for him.”

Pimblett isn’t really a fan of the direction boxing is currently heading but the Liverpudlian understands that there is money to be made from these types of fights.

“It’s a farce. It’s not a little bit of farce, it’s a farce,” Pimblett said. “But it generates money, lad, and that’s all that matters. As long as it’s putting bums on the seats and eyes on pay-per-views, they are gonna continue to do it.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Jake Paul?