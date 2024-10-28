Paddy Pimblett Has Two Targets in the UFC: “I’ll fight Colby or I’ll fight Conor”

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has listed two big names as targets for him in the promotion.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is a rising star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ever since entering the promotion, it’s been clear to see that Dana White and company have big plans for him.

So far, he’s lived up to his end of the bargain. Now, though, as he approaches his 30th birthday, it’s time to find out what Paddy Pimblett is really made of.

During a recent interview with OLBG.com, the Liverpudlian opened up on who he’d like to target next.

Paddy Pimblett looks to the future

“Yeah, if they got on me now and said do you want to fight Conor McGregor in December. Of course I’d say yes, I’m not f***** stupid. Or Colby as well, because I think he’s a p***k. He is so fake. Every UFC staff I’ve spoken to says he’s such a nice person.

“I’m like, but why is he a bellend then? So like he’s a proper nice person behind the camera – and then it’s like, well, he’s just a knobhead then because he is fake [in front of the camera] I don’t like that lad, I used to watch wrestling when I was a kid, but [his behaviour] that’s proper wrestling. Nah, I’m not into it.

“I just said to my manager, ‘Listen, if you want me to fight in Vegas before the end of the year – that card has been announced now – but if I was fighting on that card I needed a ten week notice, I needed to know. But obviously I think the UFC wanted to see what was going to happen with Moicano and he ended up being injured, so nothing ended up coming of it.

“But I said to my manager, ‘If I don’t know within like 10 weeks, I’m not having another fight camp without making weight, so I’ll fight at the weight above so I’ll fight Colby or I’ll fight Conor. If they want me to fight either of them’.”

Quotes via OLBG