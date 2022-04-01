Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Streaking UFC lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett has revealed a stunning weight gain following his rear-naked choke victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London just last month – tipping the scales at in the region of a whopping 195lbs.

Pimblett, who competed at the featherweight limit of 145lbs for the majority of his professional career, struck gold under the Cage Warriors banner at that weight class – but would later move up to the lightweight limit ahead of his UFC debut.

Landing in the Octagon in September of last year as part of a massive UK contingent at UFC Vegas 36, Pimblett rallied from early opening round adversity against Brazilian striker, Luigi Vendramini – defeating him with strikes. 

Paddy Pimblett received mass support recently after revealing he only earned $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win at UFC London

Returning last month at UFC London at The O2 Arena, Pimblett, a staple of Next Generation MMA in his native Liverpool – scored is second promotional victory courtesy of another rallying performance against the above mentioned, Vargas – stopping the Mexico City native with a first round rear-naked choke

Posting a new vlog on his official YouTube channel – titled Paddy The Fatty Is BACK – the fan-favorite prospect brings a tray of doughnuts to his gym, before revealing that he had consumed a whopping 10,670 calories the day prior – labelling himself a “disgusting human being”.

Yet to book an Octagon return since his submission victory over Pimblett, the 18-3 lightweight has been linked to a grudge match against undefeated finishing ace, Ilia Topuria, however, a pairing has yet to materialize at the time of publication. 

The two were infamously involved in a back-and-forth altercation ahead of UFC London at the fighter hotel during fight week last month, and Pimblett has since welcomed a fight with the German-born contender.

“If his (Ilia Topuria) name’s on the next contract the UFC send me then, yeah, I’ll fight him,” Paddy Pimblett told BBC Sport during a recent interview following his UFC London win over the above mentioned, Vargas. 

“I don’t go out of my way to mention anyone’s name, because I don’t need to,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “He (Topuria) can do as he pleases. I take everything one fight at a time. You can’t plan even five fights ahead because anything can happen.”

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

