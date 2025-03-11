Paddy Pimblett questions fans and critics for always moving the goalposts

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has questioned those who continue to move the goalposts of what he can achieve in the promotion.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is one of the most interesting rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From Tony Ferguson to King Green, he’s knocked off some big names in his last few fights as he continues to push for greatness in the lightweight division.

At UFC 314, he will attempt to spring another upset when he goes head to head with Michael Chandler. It’s easily the biggest fight of his career to date and if he wins, he’ll really put himself in the mix when it comes to the title conversation at 155 pounds.

In a recent press conference for UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett made it clear that he’s ready to go in there and prove his doubters wrong once again.

Paddy Pimblett gets annoyed at critics

“Every fight, I get underestimated and overlooked,” Pimblett said during Friday’s UFC 314 pre-fight press conference. “But I’m getting in there now with someone who’s top 10, someone who’s fought all the legends in the division. He’s fought for the title.

“So finally, I’m going to get in there and when I win, people can’t chat sh*t – but they will. The goal posts always get moved when I win. People will start saying stuff. But I’m going to be ranked No. 7 once this fight’s over, and I will be in title contention.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Paddy Pimblett has never been someone who’s afraid to make some noise. If he can legitimately get through Michael Chandler in convincing fashion, then there’s an excellent chance he will be just one more win away from fighting for the championship.

Buckle up, folks, because ‘The Baddy’ is eager to make a statement.