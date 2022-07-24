Paddy Pimblett has vowed to headline an event in Anfield, the Stadium of Liverpool Football Club, after defeating Jordan Leavitt by submission at UFC London.

Paddy Pimblett’s fight at UFC London was a clear highlight, as ‘The Baddy’ created an electric atmosphere as he picked up another stoppage win, out-grappling and submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round.

For the first time in the UFC, Pimblett faced some resistance in the grappling realms, as Leavitt outwrestled him for much of round one. It wouldn’t be enough though, as Pimblett would find his way to Leavitt’s back where he would secure a rear-naked-choke.

Paddy Pimblett’s Post-Fight Scrum

During the post-fight media scrum, Pimblett stated that this would be his last fight in the 02 Arena due to it being ‘too small’.

‘The Baddy,’ a massive Liverpool FC fan, promised that he would bring the UFC to Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool Football Club, no matter what UFC President Dana White says.

“I know for a fact now I’ll be fighting on pay-per-views with Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and DC commentating, Pimblett said. “I know I won’t be fighting in the 02 again it’s too small, as I say we will do Anfield I promise you now.”

“Dana said he won’t do Anfield but he also said women will never fight in the UFC years ago and Ronda Rousey came along. He said he won’t do a stadium in the UK but The Baddy’s came along so we will”

Pimblett really does have the world at his fingertips at the moment. The enigmatic scouser may well be the UFC’s hottest product, and has an army of fans behind him.

His style is exciting and his mic skills are just as impressive. Whilst it looks as if the UFC will place him on big cards in the U.S. for the time being, if Pimblett continues to perform and grab headlines, we might get an Anfield card on his return.

What did you think of Paddy Pimblett’s performance?