UFC 4’s latest update has added four new UK fighters to the game, including rising star Paddy Pimblett. Despite making his video game debut, the 27-year-old is not happy with his numbers.

EA Sports released the UK fighter bundle to celebrate UFC’s international fight week. Along with Pimblett, the free update allows fans to choose from Tom Aspinall, Paul Craig, and Pimblett’s teammate Molly McCann. The update also improved the likeliness of UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira.

Pimblett (18-3) is not a fan of his skillset in the game. The former Cage Warriors champion ranked at 4 stars out of 5 overall. His grappling is 4 stars while striking is set at 3 ½ stars.

Paddy Pimblett Is Not Satisfied

“Sh*te stats them not going to lie I’m not happy one bit,” Pimblett said on Twitter. “They’ll get upgraded when I know this tool out the 23rd tho.”

Along with improving his UFC 4 rating, Pimblett is looking to climb the ranks of the lightweight division by earning his third straight win in the UFC.

Pimblett is scheduled to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23. The Liverpool native made his much anticipated UFC debut in September 2021 and stopped Luigi Vendramini by knockout. In March, Pimblett submitted Rodrigo Vargas in electrifying fashion at the O2 Arena in London.

Both finishes earned him performance of the night bonuses.

Leavitt (10-1) earned a UFC contract by submitting Jose Flores on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2020. Later that year, the 27-year-old finished Matt Wiman in 22 seconds with a slam knockout. The highlight-reel finish earned him a performance of the night bonus. Leavitt was unsuccessful in his next bout but has bounced back with two-straight wins including an inverted triangle choke finish in December 2021.

It was the third inverted triangle finish in UFC history.

EA and the UFC expanded their partnership in November 2020. Their multi-year agreement extends through 2030 which means more games and products between the two companies.

The first EA Sports UFC game dates back to 2014 with the launch of the first game in the series. Since then, EA Sports has released three more video games where fans can play as their favorite combat fighters. UFC 4 hit shelves in August 2020 and has had multiple gameplay updates.

Pimblett will have to impress UFC 4’s rating adjusters on July 23 at UFC London to improve his player rating.