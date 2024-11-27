Paddy Pimblett Names His Dream UFC Fight: ‘Hand Sanitizer Boy’ or Conor McGregor

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on who his dream fights would be against.

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has done nothing but win. Sure, a few of those victories have been a bit controversial, but he’s still been able to make the kind of steady progress that has left many wondering just how high up the ladder he can go.

He’s clearly incredibly talented, and one could make the argument that he’s one of the most dangerous submission threats in the entire promotion – and perhaps in all of mixed martial arts right now.

At the same time, the lightweight division is absolutely stacked with a host of top fighters occupying places in the top 15. Beyond that, there are also some big names that ‘The Baddy’ could be interested in throwing down with in the future.

In a recent interview, he came clean on a few of the possible opponents that really stick out to him as viable foes.

Paddy Pimblett names potential opponents

“Well, if it’s money, it’s Conor, innit? … Anfield … Exactly. No one in MMA will ever be a bigger name than Conor McGregor.”

“But if it’s for personal reasons? Then it’s definitely Hand Sanitizer Boy.

“And he wants—it’s funny—like Hand Sanitizer Boy wants to fight at the Bernabéu. So I’d do a back-to-back with him, lad. I’d go and do, like, a two-legged tie, lad. I’ll be at the Bernabéu, and about when I do Anfield, know what I mean?”

Paddy Pimblett knows that he has the potential to make big money in the UFC. Of course, it isn’t going to happen overnight, but if he can pick up one or two more statement wins, there’s every chance that he could be in line for a major opportunity in the not so distant future.