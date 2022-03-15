Footage has emerged of UFC lightweight pair, Paddy Pimblett and the undefeated, Ilia Topuria involved in a physical altercation ahead of UFC London on Saturday, with the duo launching objects and strikes toward each other at the fighter hotel.

Paddy Pimblett, who makes his first outing on home soil since his UFC debut back in September of last year, draws Rodrigo Vargas at the lightweight limit – after debuting with a first round knockout win against Luigi Vendramini back at UFC Vegas 36.

For Topuria, the undefeated featherweight contender makes his lightweight division bow as he clashes with Wolverhampton native, Jai Herbert after a recent failed showdown against Movsar Evloev at UFC 270 in January of this year.

UFC London currently sports at heavyweight headliner between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall

The pair have engaged in multiple back-and-forths across social media over the last numerous months, with Paddy Pimblett initially receiving flak for comments aimed toward lightweight, Guram Kutateladze, as well as the Georgian population – claiming that he was not surprised Russian forces “terrorized” the country in the past.

In the time since, Pimblett has been the subject of multiple barbs from the likes of Kutataladze, and Topuria. And footage has now emerged of Pimblett and Topuria engaging in a physical altercation at the fighter hotel this Tuesday evening.

Pimblett, who is standing on one side of a counter, is confronted by Topuria and members of his team, before the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion appears to launch a bottle of hand sanitiser in the direction of Topuria – who responds by throwing multiple punches in Pimblett’s direction.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett incident today at #UFCLondon hotel



Here’s the footage from @Topuriailia team @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/r3pC1MmuKi — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) March 15, 2022

With Topuria corralled by members of his team, the German-born contender repeatedly calls Pimblett a “b*tch”, while Paddy Pimblett says, “you think I’m scared of you?” before calling Topuria a “muppet” and a “maggot”.

At the time of publication, the promotion has yet to officially address the physical altercation between Pimblett and Topuria.

This evening’s developments between the rivals similarly echo another past altercation at UFC Fight Night London back in March 2019, where welterweight contenders, Leon Edwards, and Jorge Masvidal engaged in a physical altercation following the event’s headliner.

