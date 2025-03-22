Paddy Pimblett plays up future fight with ‘Little Chorizo’ Ilia Topuria after UFC 314: ‘It’s a real possibility’

ByRoss Markey
Ahead of his return to action at UFC 314 next month, Liverpool grappler, Paddy Pimblett has welcomed the chance to finally settle his long-standing grudge with the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria — particularly if the Spaniard is set for a lightweight move later this year.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, is set to co-headline UFC 314 next month, taking on former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler over the course of five rounds in a high-stakes pairing.

Paddy Pimblett 2

And sidelined since last July, Pimblett improved on his unbeaten run in the Octagon with an impressive first round triangle choke over lightweight stalwart, King Green in the pair’s main card clash at UFC 304.

As for Topuria, the unbeaten featherweight champion is set to vacate that billing come UFC 314 — with former-foe, Alexander Volkanovski competing for gold against the surging, Diego Lopes.

Ilia Topuria Dana White

And with a view to an immediate title charge against lightweight elite, Islam Makhachev, Topuria has yet to book his divisional return as of yet.

Paddy Pimblett offers to fight Ilia Topuria in lightweight divisional debut

However, as far as Pimblett is concerned, a potential grudge meeting with the finisher is more likely than ever — particularly now with his sights set on a lightweight climb.

He (Ilia Topuria) needs to beat someone at ’55 first, the little Chorizo,” Paddy Pimblett said at a UFC fan Q&A this weekend. “I would do the exact same thing I’m going to do to Michael Chandler. Kick him in the face or submit him. He’s a midget, lad. He’s tiny.”

“I’ve been saying it for years, I would love to fight him,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “Now that he’s moved up to ’55 it’s a real possibility. It looks like he’s sitting out just waiting for Islam (Makhachev), but I personally think I should be the one to welcome him to the lightweight division.”

