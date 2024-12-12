Renato Moicano Says UFC Won’t Book Paddy Pimblett Fight: “They Know I Will Destroy Paddy Pimblett”

The UFC doesn’t want to risk putting Paddy Pimblett against Renato Moicano. At least, that’s what Moicano thinks.

Following his dominant showing against Benoit Saint-Denis in September ‘Money’ once again called for a clash with Pimblett. Unfortunately, the UFC wasn’t willing to give him what he wanted. Instead, he’ll return to the Octagon on January 18 for a showdown with No. 9 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

Thus far, Pimblett has not booked a fight for 2025, but recent rumors suggest that ‘The Baddy’ could be paired up with Saint-Denis — the guy Moicano absolutely pummeled for 10 minutes in Paris.

“If they end up doing Paddy Pimblett versus Benoit Saint-Denis, it will be pretty clear why they didn’t put me against Paddy Pimblett, right? Because possibly I beat Benoit Saint-Denis 10-7 in the first round,” Moicano said during an appearnace on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I just p**sed his ass. That’s the truth. And then they’re gonna put him against Paddy? What does that mean? That means they know I will destroy Paddy Pimblett.”

Pimblett likes the sound of a scrap with Renato Moicano

With Pimblett’s best bud Molly McCann already being announced for a fight on March 22 when the UFC heads back to London, there’s a solid chance that the Liverpudlian will also appear on the highly anticipated card.

It’s unlikely that Moicano would make the quick eight-week turnaround to meet Pimblett in ‘The Big Smoke,’ but given their close proximity in the lightweight rankings, a scrap is one ‘The Baddy’ would certainly welcome.