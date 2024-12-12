Renato Moicano Says UFC Won’t Book Paddy Pimblett Fight: “They Know I Will Destroy Paddy Pimblett”

ByCraig Pekios
The UFC doesn’t want to risk putting Paddy Pimblett against Renato Moicano. At least, that’s what Moicano thinks.

Following his dominant showing against Benoit Saint-Denis in September ‘Money’ once again called for a clash with Pimblett. Unfortunately, the UFC wasn’t willing to give him what he wanted. Instead, he’ll return to the Octagon on January 18 for a showdown with No. 9 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

Thus far, Pimblett has not booked a fight for 2025, but recent rumors suggest that ‘The Baddy’ could be paired up with Saint-Denis — the guy Moicano absolutely pummeled for 10 minutes in Paris.

“If they end up doing Paddy Pimblett versus Benoit Saint-Denis, it will be pretty clear why they didn’t put me against Paddy Pimblett, right? Because possibly I beat Benoit Saint-Denis 10-7 in the first round,” Moicano said during an appearnace on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I just p**sed his ass. That’s the truth. And then they’re gonna put him against Paddy? What does that mean? That means they know I will destroy Paddy Pimblett.”

Pimblett likes the sound of a scrap with Renato Moicano

With Pimblett’s best bud Molly McCann already being announced for a fight on March 22 when the UFC heads back to London, there’s a solid chance that the Liverpudlian will also appear on the highly anticipated card.

It’s unlikely that Moicano would make the quick eight-week turnaround to meet Pimblett in ‘The Big Smoke,’ but given their close proximity in the lightweight rankings, a scrap is one ‘The Baddy’ would certainly welcome.

“He’s ranked [10] or something like that [in the UFC lightweight rankings],” Pimblett told OLBG. “He’s a good opponent, he’s mentioned me, I’ve mentioned him. There’s only a few ranks between us. He’s ranked [10] and I’m [13]. So, yeah, let’s see.”

