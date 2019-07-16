Ovince Saint Preux Set For UFC Copenhagen Return

Spread the word!













UFC Copenhagen has just picked up an exciting light heavyweight contest to its card.

The UFC has announced that promotion veteran and light heavyweight knockout artist Ovince Saint Preux will be taking on Michał Oleksiejczuk at the show. All the action goes down from the Royal Arena on September 28 from Copenhagen, Denmark.

“OSP” is currently on a two-fight losing skid after not having picked up a victory inside the Octagon since submitting Tyson Pedro in June of 2018. In his latest outing, the 36-year-old was submitted by Nikita Krylov in the second round of their UFC 236 meeting in April.

Now, he’ll take on Oleksiejczuk, who is on an 11-fight win streak. Oleksiejczuk made his promotional debut back in December of 2017 against Khalil Rountree. However, the result was ruled a No Contest after the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) overturned the original decision. Since then, Oleksiejczuk has picked up back-to-back first-round knockout wins over the likes of Gian Villante and Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

It will be interesting to see how Oleksiejczuk fares against a veteran such as “OSP,” who possesses some devastating knockout power and a slick ground game.

UFC Copenhagen Card

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Gunnar Nelson vs. Thiago Alves

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree

What do you think about the matchup between “OSP” and Oleksiejczuk?