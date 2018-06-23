Ovince Saint Preux Avoids Disaster, Submits Tyson Pedro

Tyson Pedro had a hot start against Ovince Saint Preux, but it quickly came crashing down.

Light heavyweights took the co-main event slot of UFC Singapore. Saint Preux and Pedro went one-on-one inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Saint Preux went for a body kick right away. A head kick landed for Pedro. Another head kick landed for Pedro. He dropped Saint Preux with a right hand. He went for a guillotine, but “OSP” popped his head out. Pedro landed an elbow over the top. Pedro had Saint Preux against the fence. He went for a takedown, but “OSP” ended up in top control. He landed some punches on the ground. “OSP” locked in an armbar for the submission win.

Final Result: Ovince Saint Preux def. Tyson Pedro via submission (armbar) – R1, 2:54