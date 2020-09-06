Picking his shots, shrewdly for the opening ten minutes or so – one-time interim UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Ovince Saint Preux picked a massive counter hook to face plant prospect, Alonzo Menifield in the second round.

Scoring double digits body kicks with round and teep variations, veteran light heavyweight mainstay eventually landed a massive counter hook, to stop Menifield in his tracks with a minute left in the penultimate frame.

Rebounding from a brief heavyweight excursion loss to Ben Rothwell – Saint Preux called for a third Octagon appearance of this year during his post-fight interview with Jon Anik. With his stoppage of Fortis MMA mainstay, Menifield – Von Flue choke specialist, Saint Preux notched his thirteenth Octagon victory.

Check out OSP’s stunning finish of Menifield, below.