UFC Lightweight Ottman Azaitar made quite a bit of noise in a negative light during his time on UFC’s Fight Island back at UFC 257 in January. He was cut temporarily from the company due to this incident and eventually was re-hired as a result of a second chance given by the boss Dana White.

Azaitar has now issued a statement regarding the incident in a recent interview he did with Mark Bergmann of Fighting.de, Azaitar was scheduled to fight Matt Frevola but at the last minute, the fight was canceled. UFC president Dana White later said that Azaitar was cut because he broke COVID-19 protocols by allegedly handing his wristband to someone from outside the bubble, and that person reportedly dropped a bag in Azaitar’s room. White would end up changing his mind giving the talented lightweight a second chance. The bag incident has been a topic of discussion since it happened, with people curious as to what was truly in the bag. Here is what Azaitar said about the situation,

“I just want to say: When I – Ottman Azaitar – will decide to let the public know about this, then only when I want to and when I see fit. Not because someone even thinks he can pressure me mentally and psychologically to address this and perhaps lie about this or whatever. No, no my friend. I am not asking your mother what’s in her purse, do I? I’m not even asking her if she has a bag in the first place! People shouldn’t always react prematurely after they read something. Of course, Dana White came down there and gave that statement. But Dana White even said it himself that he didn’t know if… you know what I mean? I’m not holding that against him. He has his security guys, and they come up to him and tell him this and that, balcony, blah blah blah. Of course, he thinks that there’s gotta be something to that story and says that in his statement. He even asked in that interview, if he should really do this, if they should really tell this story,” Azaitar said.

“Long story short: I don’t want to say that something is not true, and I don’t want to say that something is true. Should you release these words to the public, I want you to keep all of this in it, so nothing can be taken out of context. You know what I mean? This is important to me. I am basically saying nothing right now, this is basically a no comment on that whole situation and the bag itself…” Azaitar explained.

The whole bag situation was really one of the more weird topics of discussions we can remember in the UFC. What was in the bag? We don’t truly know. Azaitar agent Ali Abdelaziz did state that it was potatoes in the bag, although Azaitar himself never confirmed that.

What do you make of this situation? What was in the bag Ottman Azaitar so desperatley needed ?