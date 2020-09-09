We have another bout added to UFC Fight Night 184 on November 28, as Rachael Ostovich returns to the cage for the first time in nearly two years to take on Gina Mazany.

Ostovich actually hasn’t fought since TJ Dillashaw last fought, January 19, 2019 to be exact.

Mazany has gone 1-2 in that time since, winning one fight in the KOTC promotion via TKO, and being TKO’d twice in the UFC. This will be her first fight in the flyweight division however, she’s spent nine of her ten fights competing at bantamweight.

The Alaskan native Mazany even fought at lightweight in her KOTC bout earlier this year in January, the lone fight she’s had outside of the 135 lb weight class. Ostovich has always been a flyweight, the weight cut should be easier for her considering.

Ostovich has a record of 4-5 (1-2 UFC), and comes into this fight not only having not competed in two years, but is on a two-fight losing streak. Mazany has a record of 6-4 (1-4 UFC), and is coming off one defeat.

Both of these women need a win badly, neither of them can afford another defeat. With Mazany being the bigger party, standing 5’6” with a 68” reach, Ostovich is only 5’3” with a 62” reach, let’s hope she makes the required 126 lb limit.

That’s not to assume she won’t, but she’s never had to before. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight bout between the No. 4 ranked Derrick Lewis and the No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes.

This booking makes it five fights total so far for this event, with the others being Norma Dumont Viana versus Ashlee Evans-Smith at 135 lbs, Parker Porter versus Josh Parisian at heavyweight, and Anderson dos Santos versus Martin Day at 135 lbs.

The entire card will be hosted on ESPN+ at a location to be determined.