Oscar De La Hoya Unleashes On Dana White For Telling Fighters When To Retire

Oscar De La Hoya unleashes on UFC President Dana White over a topic that hits close to home for him. And it should be considering that he’s a former fighter himself. That topic is when White publicly states that a fighter should retire.

Even worse, when White tells them that they have no business fighting anymore. Making the decision for them despite it being their careers at stake. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell also knows this as well considering he was in this situation.

The promoter has been making the media rounds to promote an interesting bout. That’s the trilogy fight between UFC legends Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell taking place this weekend. When talking about the upcoming fight, he promised that Liddell and Ortiz would get paid more in this fight than their first two bouts.

Never Afraid To Speak His Mind

De La Hoya believes it should be up to the fighter to decide when it’s time to hang up the gloves.

“Being a fighter myself, I would never, ever, like somebody to tell me that I should retire,” Oscar De La Hoya told MMAjunkie. “You never tell a fighter to retire. That’s his business. It’s the fighter’s business.”

This event goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, and will air live on pay-per-view. The fighter turned promoter added that fighting is in the blood and heart of fighters.

“Imagine if I would have told George Foreman to retire. Imagine if I would have told Bernard Hopkins at 51 years old to retire. He would have never won the world title. Imagine somebody tells Floyd (Mayweather), you’re already 40 years old, you should retire. You don’t tell fighters to retire. It’s in their blood. It’s in their heart.”

De La Hoya added some parting words for White. “Let’s let them enjoy it.”