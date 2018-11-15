Quote: Chuck Liddell Could Be ‘Playing Possum’ With Training Footage

Many have been critiquing Chuck Liddell’s recent training videos that have been posted online. However, “The Iceman” might just have everyone fooled.

At least that’s the way Tito Ortiz’s coach, Jason Parillo, sees things. Liddell and Ortiz will headline Oscar De La Hoya’s first-ever mixed martial arts (MMA) endeavor on November 24th. The Golden Boy MMA event will showcase the two legends’ third clash in MMA competition. Both times prior, Liddell emerged victorious with knockout wins over Ortiz.

However, in recent years, Ortiz has been much more active than Liddell, who hasn’t fought since 2010. Despite the layoff, Liddell is confident that he still has it, and has been posting videos of his training online. Many believe that Liddell has looked sluggish or subpar for a professional MMA fighter in the posts.

Parillo tells MMA Fighting, however, that he believes the former 205-pound champion could simply be “playing possum” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I know he puts out some of it – we see a little training footage and some of it looks a little hoax-y, in my opinion,” Parillo said. “Sometimes, I think he’s playing a little bit of possum, or maybe he’s going full board. “Either way, Chuck’s a fighter. Not that he’s not an athletic man. He’s strong, but he’s a fighter. The guy’s got a fighter mentality, and he goes out and he tries to kick your ass. That’s the guy we’re getting ready for.”

Whether it looks like Liddell has lost a step or not, Parillo said he and Ortiz are preparing for the best version of “The Iceman” come fight night: