Oreo Ice Cream and Sour Candy: Tracy Cortez Reveals the Hardest Foods to Give Up for a Weight Cut

Tracy Cortez recently appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting’s José Youngs, during which she answered several random questions.

During the candid chat, Cortez was asked to name the hardest food items to give up, AKA her favourites, which she can’t consume, especially when she has to make weight for a fight. The 32-year-old revealed that she has a major sweet tooth and finds it extremely difficult to stay away from her favorite chocolate croissant during fight week.

“Sweets. I love sweets. I’m such a pastry type of person. My favorite pastry is probably like a chocolate croissant.”

She also likes:

“Tamales, rojo… Tacos for sure. Soft tacos.”

Tracy Cortez added that her current favourite candy is Sour Patch, and in ice cream, she prefers Oreo.

“I’m really into Sour Patch. I actually love sweets, but lately I’ve been really into like soury candy. Oreo. Oreo ice cream. [Is my favourite ice cream flavour].”

Apart from food, she also revealed her favorite shoes, books, movies, hobbies, and more.

As for Cortez’s recent form, she suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 322 in November 2025. Before that setback, Cortez picked up a victory against Viviane Araujo at UFC 317. The 32-year-old flyweight currently holds a professional MMA record of 12–3 and boasts wins over several notable opponents, including Rose Namajunas, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and the aforementioned Araujo, among others.

Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez’s split

This New Year, fans were surprised yet amazed when Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez announced that they are in a relationship.

The two-time and current UFC light heavyweight champion also agreed to tie the knot with Cortez a few days after news broke that they were dating.

However, their relationship didn’t last long, and ‘Poatan’ announced earlier this month that they have decided to go their separate ways.

Recently, UFC CEO Dana White was asked by Complex Sports for his two cents on Pereira and Cortez’s relationship. White quipped:

“I don’t give a sh*t. I dont care. That sounds like gossip sh*t… They are grown men and women. They can do whatever they want.”

