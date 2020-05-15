ONE Signs Former Glory Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

Spread the word!













ONE Championship may be in an enforced sate of hiatus at the moment, but that has not stopped the Singapore-based promotion from adding several significant names to its ONE Super Series roster.

ONE’s latest signing is striking sensation Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The 28-year-old Thai is a former Glory lightweight champion. He held the belt between 2016-2019, and made six successful defenses of his title.

Sitthichai may best be known for his exploits in kickboxing, but the Buriram-native cut his teeth as a Muay Thai fighter. “The Killer Kid” is a former Lumpinee Stadium champion as well as a two-time Toyota Marathon tournament champion. Sitthichai will likely compete in both disciplines under the ONE banner, and there will be no shortage of mouthwatering matchups for ONE’s latest arrival.

Giorgio Petrosyan and Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex are two such names that would generate a fair amount of hype amongst stand-up fans.

The ONE Super Series roster continues to go from strength to strength, with each new addition helping to propel the Super Series to greater heights. Alongside the arrival of Sitthichai, fans can also look forward to seeing the debuts of Sitthichai’s compatriot Superbon Banchamek as well as Brazilian heavyweight Guto Inocente.

ONE is undoubtedly feeling frustrated with its spell on the sidelines, but when it does return, fans will likely be treated to a series of stacked cards.

Who do you want to see Sitthicha take on first?