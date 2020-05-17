ONE Sign Bogdan “The Bucharest Bad Boy” Stoica To Its Roster

Spread the word!













The ONE Championship Super Series shopping spree continues at pace with Romanian kickboxer Bogdan Stoica becoming ONE’s latest recruit after announcing his signing today via Instagram.

The Romanian’s record currently stands at 52-12, with 37 of his victories coming via knockout. Stoica is a former Enufusion light heavyweight champion and has fought the likes of Israel Adesanya, James Phillips and Zinedine Hameur-Lain.

Due to injuries, the 30-year-old Bucharest-native has been absent from the ring for the past year, but a fully fit Stoica will be an exciting addition to the ONE Super Series light heavyweight division, which is starting to fill out nicely.

Along with Stoica ONE also recently added rising Serbian star Mihajlo Kecojevic to the division, so there will be no shortage of matchups on offer for the “The Bucharest Bad Boy.”

Bogdan is the younger brother of Andrei Stoica, who is already signed to ONE and is next in line to take on the Ukraine’s Roman Kryklia for the ONE kickboxing light heavyweight title.

There is no set date for when either of the Sotoica brothers will next compete with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of multiple ONE events.

The Singapore-based promotions last show took place in February. The company’s website shows that an event — ONE: Battle For The Ages — is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 5 in Jakarta, Indonesia. However, as of this moment, no bouts announcements have been made.

