ONE Championship will be making its second trip to Japan in 2025, as ONE 173 has been officially announced via social media for November 13th in what will likely be another banger of a card, as ONE 172 had the much-anticipated bout between K-1 legend Takeru and the Face of Muay Thai, Rodtang.

BREAKING 🚨 ONE returns to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on November 16 for another massive night of martial arts action at ONE 173! Enter the Ticket Lottery starting today at 12PM JST through June 18 for a chance to save 20% on your purchase of CAT1-CAT3 tickets!



Ticket Lottery 👉… pic.twitter.com/V1dbCPYeYn — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) June 13, 2025

In what was a stacked card featuring a plethora of the top kickboxing talent, and with incredible fights from the top to bottom of the card, across all disciplines in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

ONE 173 could help cement ONE Championship’s campaign to break through in Japan.

With ONE Championship having a firm grip on Southeast Asia, it struggles to break through in Western nations and even East Asia. With their successful attempt with ONE 172, Chatri Sityodtong and company will make their permanent stamp on the land of the rising sun, to grow the promising multi-martial arts promotion.