ONE Championship returned today (Friday, October 9) with ONE: Reign of Dynasties taking place in Singapore. It was the first show the company has held in the “Lion City” since the start of the pandemic.

Headlining the 6 fight event was a Strawweight Muay Thai Championship bout between reigning champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Australia’s. Josh Tonna.

In the co-main event, Tonna’s compatriot Reece McLaren took on undefeated flyweight Aleksi Toivonen.

Full Results:

Strawweight Muay Thai Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Josh Tonna via RD2 TKO

Flyweight: Reece McLaren def. Aleksi Toivonen via RD1 KO

Lightweight: Amir Khan def. Rahul Raju via RD1 KO

Catchweight: Eko Roni Saputra def. Murugan Silvarajoo via RD1 Submission

Strawweight: Hexigetu def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via Split Decision

Hexigetu def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via Split Decision Flyweight: Roshan Mainam def. Liu Peng Shuai via RD2 Submission