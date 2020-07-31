ONE Championship returns today (Fri. July 31) with ONE: No Surrender going down in Bangkok, Thailand. Due to travel restrictions, the six-bout card features 4 ONE Super Series bouts and two MMA contests and is made up of only fighters based in Thailand. Thankfully this has forced the matchmakers to pair some of the world’s top strikers against one another, and the four Super Series fights are all dynamite.

In the main-event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts his flyweight Muay Thai title on the line against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. Rodtang has been an absolute wrecking ball since arriving at ONE, and Petchdam will need all his agility to stay out of Rodtang’s range if he wants to pick him apart with his lethal kicking game.

In the co-main event, Muay Thai veteran Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex looks to bounce back from his two-fight losing streak as attempts to capture Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy featherweight Muay Thai strap.

Today’s event will be broadcast live on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Full Card

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (C) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (C) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (C) vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (C) vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex Featherweight Kickboxing: Superbon Banchamek def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via Unanimous decision

Superbon Banchamek def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via Unanimous decision Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex def. Sunisa Srisen via RD1 TKO

Stamp Fairtex def. Sunisa Srisen via RD1 TKO Catchweight (147lbs): Fabrício Andrade def. Mark Abelardo via RD2 Submission

Fabrício Andrade def. Mark Abelardo via RD2 Submission Flyweight Muay Thai: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Panpayak Jitmuangnon via Decision