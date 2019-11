ONE: Masters Of Fate Results: Pacio Retains Strawweight Title

Spread the word!













ONE: Masters Of Fate went down today (Fri. November 8, 2019) inside the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The 13-bout card was headlined by a strawweight title bout between defending champion Joshua Pacio and challenger Rene Catalan.

The 40 year-old Catalan came into this bout on the back of an impressive six fight winning streak. In the co-main event Pacio’s Team Lakay stablemate Eduard Folayang took on Mongolia’s Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa. Folayang had lost his last two bouts and was looking to halt his losing skid in front of his hometown fans.

Check out LowKickMMA’s ONE: Masters Of Fate results below.

Main Card:

Joshua Pacio (c) def. Rene Catalan via RD2 submission (arm triangle choke, 2:29)

Eduard Folayang def. Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa via technical decision

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai def. Azize Hlali via unanimous decision

Geje Eustaquio def, Toni Tauru via RD3 KO

Stamp Fairtex def. Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision

Li Kai Wen def. Paulus Lumihi via RD1 KO

Prelims: