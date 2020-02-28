ONE: King of the Jungle: Results: Janet Todd Claims Kickboxing World Title

By
Michael Clifton
-
Spread the word!

ONE King of the Jungle went down today ( Friday, February 22) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.

 The 11-bout card featured nine MMA and two Super Series bouts. In the main-event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex put her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against the USA’s Janet Todd.  

Here are the full results for ONE: King of the Jungle

Main Card:

  • Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship: Janet Todd defeats Stamp Fairtex by Split Decision
  • Muay Thai Strawweight World Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Rocky Ogden by Unanimous Decision
  • Lightweight: Kimihiro Eto defeats Amir Khan by RD1 Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
  • Welterweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama defeats Sherif Mohamed by RD1 KO
  • Strawweight: Tiffany Teo defeats Ayaka Miura by RD3 TKO

Prelims:

  • Atomweight: Denice Zamboanga defeats Mei Yamaguchi by Unanimous Decision
  • Bantamweight: Troy Worthen defeats Mark Fairtex Abelardo by Unanimous Decision
  • Featherweight: Honorio Banario defeats Shannon Wiratchai by Split Decision
  • Atomweight: Ritu Phogat defeats Wu Chiao Chen by Unanimous Decision
  • Welterweight: Murad Ramazanov defeats Bae Myung Ho by RD1 TKO
  • Bantamweight: Jeff Chan defeats Radeem Rahman by RD2 Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks!!