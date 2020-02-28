ONE: King of the Jungle: Results: Janet Todd Claims Kickboxing World Title

Spread the word!













ONE King of the Jungle went down today ( Friday, February 22) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.

The 11-bout card featured nine MMA and two Super Series bouts. In the main-event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex put her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against the USA’s Janet Todd.

Here are the full results for ONE: King of the Jungle

Main Card:

Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship: Janet Todd defeats Stamp Fairtex by Split Decision

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Rocky Ogden by Unanimous Decision

Kimihiro Eto defeats Amir Khan by RD1 Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

Yoshihiro Akiyama defeats Sherif Mohamed by RD1 KO

Tiffany Teo defeats Ayaka Miura by RD3 TKO

Prelims:

Atomweight: Denice Zamboanga defeats Mei Yamaguchi by Unanimous Decision

Troy Worthen defeats Mark Fairtex Abelardo by Unanimous Decision

Honorio Banario defeats Shannon Wiratchai by Split Decision

Ritu Phogat defeats Wu Chiao Chen by Unanimous Decision

Murad Ramazanov defeats Bae Myung Ho by RD1 TKO

Jeff Chan defeats Radeem Rahman by RD2 Submission (Rear Naked Choke)