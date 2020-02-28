ONE: King of the Jungle: Results: Janet Todd Claims Kickboxing World Title

ONE King of the Jungle went down today ( Friday, February 22) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.
The 11-bout card featured nine MMA and two Super Series bouts. In the main-event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex put her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against the USA’s Janet Todd.
Here are the full results for ONE: King of the Jungle
Main Card:
- Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship: Janet Todd defeats Stamp Fairtex by Split Decision
- Muay Thai Strawweight World Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Rocky Ogden by Unanimous Decision
- Lightweight: Kimihiro Eto defeats Amir Khan by RD1 Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Welterweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama defeats Sherif Mohamed by RD1 KO
- Strawweight: Tiffany Teo defeats Ayaka Miura by RD3 TKO
Prelims:
- Atomweight: Denice Zamboanga defeats Mei Yamaguchi by Unanimous Decision
- Bantamweight: Troy Worthen defeats Mark Fairtex Abelardo by Unanimous Decision
- Featherweight: Honorio Banario defeats Shannon Wiratchai by Split Decision
- Atomweight: Ritu Phogat defeats Wu Chiao Chen by Unanimous Decision
- Welterweight: Murad Ramazanov defeats Bae Myung Ho by RD1 TKO
- Bantamweight: Jeff Chan defeats Radeem Rahman by RD2 Submission (Rear Naked Choke)