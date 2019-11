ONE: Edge Of Greatness Results: Nong-O Stops Saemapetch To Retain Title

Spread the word!













ONE Championship returned to its home base of Singapore today ( Fri. 22, November 2019) for ONE: Edge Of Greatness. The eleven-bout card was headlined by an all Thai affair with the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line. Reigning champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao faced off against Saemapetch Fairtex in a highly-anticipated striking duel.

In the co-main event, Singapore’s Amir Khan looked to break his three-fight losing skid when he locked horns with the resurgent Malaysian born New Zealander Ev Ting. While the USA’s Troy Worthen and Colbey Northcutt , aimed to make names for themselves by impressing the Singapore crowd.

Check out LowKickMMA’s ONE: Edge Of Greatness results below.

Main Card:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Saemapetch Fairtex via RD4 KO (1:46)

Amir Khan def. Ev Ting via split decision

Troy Worthen def. Chen Lei via RD2 KO (4:56)

Rahul Raju def. Furqan Cheema via RD2 submission (3:00)

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Muhammad Imran via RD3 TKO (1:21)

Colbey Northcutt def. Putri Padmi unanimous decision

Alex Silva def. Peng Xue Wen via RD2 submission (armbar, 4:45)

Prelims: