ONE: Dawn Of Heroes Results: Martin Nguyen Stops Koyomi Matsushima

LowKickMMA will be providing you with ONE: Dawn Of Heroes results today (Friday, August 2, 2019) from the Mall Of Asia Arena, in Manila, Philippines.

The 15-bout card will be headlined by two highly anticipated title fights. In the main event, defending ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen will take on Japan’s Koyomi Matsushima. While the co-main event will see Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon attempt to dethrone ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and capture the Englishman’s title.

Follow LowKickMMA for live results and up to the minute ONE: Dawn Of Heroes results below.

ONE: Dawn Of Heroes Results

Main Card ( Main Card (B/R Live (US), ONE App (International), 8:30 a.m. ET)

Martin Nguyen def. Koyomi Matsushima via R2 TKO (strikes, 4:40) (ONE Featherweight World Title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty via unanimous decision (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title)

Eddie Alvarez def. Eduard Folayang via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:16)(ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal)

Demetrious Johnson def. Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision (ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal)

Danny Kingad def Reece McLaren via split decision (ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal)

Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Andrew Miller via R3 KO (punches, 0:49) (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — bantamweight)

Preliminary Card ( Preliminaries (ONE App, Facebook, Twitter, 5 a.m. ET)