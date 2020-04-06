ONE Championship Postpone Upcoming Closed-Door Shows

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has been forced to postpone its upcoming closed-door shows following the Singapore Government’s decision to enforce a lock-down on all non-essential services. ONE was gearing up to hold four audience-free shows starting on Friday, April 17.

ONE CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, made the announcement today via social media.

BREAKING NEWS: Unfortunately, ONE Championship will have to postpone its closed-door, audience-free events for April due… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Sunday, April 5, 2020

ONE is now set to return to action on May 29 when it stages ONE: Infinity 1, inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.However, this event may also find itself undergoing changes as the Philippines has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals in Metro Manila are currently at capacity due to an influx of patients with COVID-19.

Fans will want to keep a close on further announcements in regards to ONE: Infinity 1.