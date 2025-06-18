In a recent interview with Tim Ferris, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong had a somewhat controversial opinion regarding who he signs for ONE Championship and what he considers real martial arts. As in the interview, the boss of ONE Championship would go on to say the following:

“We have a criteria for what we look for, okay? So let’s say you’re the best in the world, but you are a decision, a points person. It’s very unlikely you’ll be signed by one. It doesn’t matter if you are like 15-0, like Floyd Mayweather. But if you’re there to like play a game, score points, that’s not real martial arts. And there’s guys without a perfect record. As you know, some of the Thai world champions have 400 professional fights. But we look for that killer instinct and the finishing rate. And we really spend a lot of time looking at that.”

This was not well received by Muay Thai and kickboxing fans, as the opinion seems rather superficial from a promoter who is also a martial arts practitioner, with Chatri Sityodtong holding a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. Not just that, but with the Pound for Pound number kickboxer in the world, Petch, who recently dominated the prodigious Miguel Trindade in their rematch, not being a finisher himself. It seems as though the boss is prioritizing entertainment over talent and meritocracy.

Chatri Sityodtong’s desire for more entertainment leads to the blurring of the sport’s boundaries.

Rodtang, the biggest name in Muay Thai and kickboxing, recently scored a finish over Takeru Segawa. Something that the Thai superstar had not done in two years, and he isn’t known as a finisher despite being the most favored fighter by the promotion. This seeks only to highlight a seeming hypocrisy, and not just that, but also a blurring of the distinction between the sports of Muay Thai and kickboxing. Skill seems to be taking the backseat compared to highlight reel finishes. The sport is legitimate, and the purpose of every fighter is to win, not entertain.

With Chatri Sityodtong wanting more finishes, he runs the risk of favoring less talented fighters or more deserving ones simply for the sake of social media engagement. This can be a risky gamble if it fails, as it will alienate a portion of the fans, and whether you can replace hardcore fans with casuals is something the promotion has struggled with for quite some time. So this is a dangerous statement for Chatri Sityodtong to make.