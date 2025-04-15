‘Broke and Promotes War’ – Floyd Mayweather Ripped by Amir Khan for Flaunting Wealth and Supporting Israel

Amir Khan slammed boxing icon Floyd Mayweather for “promoting war” and profiting from his pro-Israel stance.

Mayweather has been a vocal and consistent supporter of Israel, making multiple trips to the country, donating funds and equipment, and meeting with Israeli leaders and military personnel. ‘Money’ also received the Champion for Israel award from Aish HaTorah for his advocacy against antisemitism and hate.

However, Mayweather’s support of Israel has also drawn significant criticism. In December, the boxing star was attacked by a mob in London over his support of Israel and the Jewish people, according to witnesses.

“Someone said that Mayweather had been shopping when he was asked why he supported Israel,” one onlooker said, according to the NY Post. “He doubled down and said he was proud to support the Jews,” they continued, adding that the attack “looked very targeted.”

The attack came mere days after the 15-time world champion launched the Mayweather Israel Initiative, a charity fund to support Israeli orphans.

During a recent interview courtesy of PokerFirma, Khan was critical of Mayweather’s constant need to flaunt his wealth everywhere he goes.

“It is sad, but look—karma’s a bitch. The thing is, look how arrogant he was. He’s flaunting money. You can’t throw money and show money like that to people. Because out there, there’s a lot of poverty around the world, and if he’s flaunting and throwing money at strip clubs. “When we flaunt money, we spend it on buying investments. He’s flaunting money being filthy rich, so he’s trying to put everyone else down. I think karma’s a bitch there.”

Amir Khan claims Floyd Mayweather is being financially compensated for his support of Israel

Khan went on to claim that Mayweather was actually profiting from being pro-Israel. How exactly would he know this? Well, the former British boxing champion says he has also been offered financial compensation for publicly supporting Israel.