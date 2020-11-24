ONE Championship has released the full cards for its two upcoming live shows in December. The Singapore-promotion will stage ONE: Big Bang on Dec. 4, followed by ONE: Collision Course on Dec. 18.

ONE Super Series title bouts will headline both events. ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Champion Roman Kryklia will defend his strap in the main event of ONE: Big Bang against Murat Aygun. Kryklia claimed the belt after stopping Tarik Khbabez at ONE: Age Of Dragons last November, and this will be his first title defense.

The USA’s Garry Tonon will take on Japan’s Koyomi Matsushima in the co-main event bout, with the winner likely to be knocking on the door of a featherweight title shot. Tonon is ranked 5, and Matsushima is ranked 3 in the ONE featherweight division. ONE: Big Bang will also feature the anticipated debut of Iranian heavyweight Amir Aliakbar, who meets the undefeated Russian Islam Abasov.

ONE: Collision Course will see reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao taking on his fellow Thai Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. Rodlek earned the right to challenge Nong-O for his belt after winning the recent four-man ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament.

The co-main event will be a light bout between former ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov and Hawaii’s Lowen Tynanes. The 30-year-old Tynanes is 10-0 as a professional but has not fought since the start of 2019. If he remains fit and healthy, he is a genuine contender for the lightweight strap currently held by Christian Lee.

Below are the full cards for ONE: Big Bang and ONE: Collision Course.

ONE: Big Bang

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship

(C) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. (2) Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Marat Gafurov vs. Lowen Tynanes

Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Yusup Saadulaev vs. Troy Worthen

Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park

Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Chan Rothana vs. Xie Wei

Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques

Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG

