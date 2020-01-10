ONE: A New Tomorrow: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













ONE Champion returns this week with their first show of 2020, ONE: A New Tomorrow. The 12-bout card is set to take place on Fri. 10 January, inside the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand.

The main card will be broadcast on B/R Live starting at 8:30 am EST/5:30 am PST. The prelims begin on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App at 6:30 am (EST)/3:30 am (PST).

Headling the event is a bantamweight Muay Thai title clash between reigning champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the man he took the belt from Jonathan Haggerty.

This is a match-up which should get the blood flowing. Rodtang rarely disappoints when he steps inside the ONE cage, and Haggerty is desperate to square the ledger after being outpointed by the Thai last August.

The 22-year-old Englishman has the size and the skill to reclaim his title, but to do so on Rodtang’s home turf will require him to stick to his game-plan and avoid getting suckered into a straight shoot out with the “Iron Man.”

In the co-main event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex continues on her quest for a third ONE title when she faces off against India’s Puja Tomar in an atomweight MMA contest. Stamp is 3-0 as an MMA fighter and defeated both Asha Roka and Bi Nguyen in 2019.

The 22-year-old has made it clear that she is targeting Angela Lee’s atomweight strap. While Tomar may not be one of the elite fighters in the division, she is experienced and will be no walk-over for the hometown hero.

Former LFA Interim Lightweight Champion Thanh Le will also be back in action with the Vietnamese-American facing off against Japan’s Ryogo Takahashi. The New Orleans native seems destined for a shot at Marting Nguyen’s ONE featherweight title, and if he can get past Takahashi, the calls for that shot will only grow louder.

Here is the full line up for ONE: A New Tomorrow

Main Card:

ONE Muay Thai Flyweight World Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex vs. Puja Tomar

Stamp Fairtex vs. Puja Tomar Muay Thai Bantamweight: Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai vs. Kenta Yamada

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai vs. Kenta Yamada Featherweight: Thanh Le vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Thanh Le vs. Ryogo Takahashi Muay Thai Bantamweight: Liam Harrison vs. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud

Prelims: