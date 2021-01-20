Returning to the winnner’s enclosure via an aggressive performance, Russian grappler, Omari ‘Wolverine’ Akhmedov stops Team Renagade BJJ & MMA mainstay, Tom Breese via an eventual second-round arm-triangle.

Forced to rebound to the win column following his August unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, Akhmedov saw his three-fight rise halted.

Unleashing severe and punishing ground-and-pound in the first round, Akhmedov seemed to be dominant control of the affair, until Breese took his back before the first frame buzzer.

Scoring another takedown against Breese this time at the fence, Akhmedov locked up a taut arm-triangle, forcing an eventual tap from the gritty, Breese who seemed to be unconscious at one point during the submission attempt.



Below, catch the highlights from Akhmedov’s submission win over Breese.

It was looking so good for the Englishman but Akhmedov sunk in the arm triangle for the second-round finish!#UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/7D2At1sbgr — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 20, 2021