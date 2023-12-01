Obnoxious Airline Passenger Seeking $450,000 From Mike Tyson Following Fistfight at 30,000 Feet

A pesky airline passenger is seeking $450,000 in damages from ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson after the legendary boxer laid an a** whooping on him mid-flight.

The original incident went down in April 2022. Video of the altercation showed the significantly intoxicated 37-year-old Melvin Townsend standing over the back of Tyson’s seat and uttering a string of non-stop nonsense. Footage of the situation was caught by another passenger who then provided the footage to TMZ.

“This guy’s lit, man, he’s trying to rap with Tyson,” he said, laughing. “He don’t know how to act. Tyson’s looking out, man, this sh*t’s crazy as f*ck.”

Several more clips emerged of Townsend acting a fool and continuing to direct his attention toward Tyson, who, to his credit, made a monumental effort to ignore him. But before long, the former undisputed heavyweight champ had enough. Tyson can be seen on the video turning around, and firing a series of punches into Townsend’s face.

Townsend didn’t have much to say after that.

Mike Tyson’s Lawyer Says There Will be no ‘Shakedown Payment’

No charges were filed against Mike Tyson following the incident. However, a lawyer has now filed a demand for compensation from Tyson for $450,000. This is not the same as a lawsuit, but the attorney representing Townsend added that he would “continue to prepare Mr. Townsend’s case for the filing of a lawsuit” if Tyson didn’t fork over nearly half a million dollars.

“I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator’s harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath,” Tyson’s lawyer said in a statement. “There will be no shakedown payment.”

A few weeks after the incident, Mike Tyson expressed regret during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!