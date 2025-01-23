Usman Nurmagomedov Compares Rivalry with Paul Hughes to Iconic Khabib vs. Conor Feud

ByCraig Pekios
Usman Nurmagomedov Compares His Rivalry with Paul Hughes to Iconic Khabib vs. Conor Feud

Move over Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, there’s a new Russia vs. Ireland rivalry in town.

On Saturday, January 24, reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will put his gold on the line when the PFL heads to Dubai for a Champions Series event inside the Coca-Cola Arena. In the main event of the evening, the undefeated Dagestani will defend his title against surging Irish star Paul Hughes in a bout that has become just as much personal as it is business.

82bfa 17376134395825 1920

In the weeks leading up to their scrap, tensions have flared, much of it having to do with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments about the lack of legitimate fighters from Ireland, especially when compared to Dagestan’s influx of emerging stars.

READ MORE:  Magomed Ankalaev opens as notable betting favorite to beat Alex Pereira in UFC 313 grudge fight

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother,” Khabib told the PFL. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else? There is no fighters.”

Adding his take on the debate during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Usman Nurmagomedov echoed Khabib’s comments adding that ‘The Eagle’ showed the world why Dagestan stands above Ireland in mixed martial arts, a reference to the former UFC lightweight champion’s submission victory over Irish megastar Conor McGregor in 2018.

“This is Dagestan vs. Ireland in sports, not from people,” Usman Nurmagomedov said. “We cannot touch national… Sounds good, why not?… I think our level, big different than Ireland. Khabib showed this to people, and Inshaallah, I will show it, too.”

fa0f4771 8827 4725 b8d2 2f15698db3a2 2018 10 06 Khabib Conor1 1

Nurmagomedov insists paul Hughes has no way to win

As for Paul Hughes’ chances of dethroning the Dagestani in Dubai on Saturday, Nurmagomedov can’t say any path to victory for his Irish opposition.

“He said when he punches me, something will change – but who can do that? Someone has punched me? Never. No. Nobody can touch me,” Nurmagomedov added. “Sometimes, I’m really thinking like, ‘How can he beat me? How?’ Even striking, I’m much better than him in striking. I don’t know what his plan is for this fight, but I will follow my plans and do my job. I don’t care what he will do.”

img 4504

The Road to Dubai Champions Series card is scheduled to air at 11 am ET, 4 pm GMT. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live on MAX while fans around the world can tune in on DAZN.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland offers challenge to Dricus du Plessis pre-UFC 312: 'Settle this sh*t like men'
READ MORE:  KSI reveals return to boxing in controversial fight with ex-Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts