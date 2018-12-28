Watch: Cyborg & Amanda Nunes Have Backstage Run-In Before UFC 232 Presser

Tomorrow (Sat. December 29, 2018), arguably, the biggest fight in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history will go down.

In the co-main event of the UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV), UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will face the toughest competition of her career. She’ll face UFC bantamweight champion and fellow knockout specialist Amanda Nunes. Nunes is attempting to become the first female dual-weight champion in UFC history, as she’s challenging for Cyborg’s 145-pound title.

Yesterday, the UFC held a pre-fight press conference and spoke to media before the final fight card of 2018. However, prior to the fighters taking the stage, Nunes and Cyborg shared a pretty intense moment. While Cyborg was listening to music to get pumped up for the presser, Nunes entered the room and the pair locked eyes.

Check out the clip from Cyborg’s official YouTube channel. The interaction begins at the 3:15 mark of the video: