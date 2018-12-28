Jeff Novitzky Fires Back At Lance Armstrong’s Doping Criticisms

Lance Armstrong is no fan of Jeff Novitzky.
Armstrong was investigated by Novitzky during his cycling days, before he soon admitted to utilizing performance-enhancing drugs. Now, Novitzky has been in headlines recently for his backing of Jon Jones, who recently delivered an abnormality in his pre-UFC 232 drug test.
Novitzky was on Joe Rogan’s podcast recently to explain why Jones is being allowed to fight this weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018). Rogan shared a photo of them on his podcast, which Armstrong left a comment under. Here’s what Armstrong had to say:
“Aka The Star F*cker. Coupla ?’s – why the double standard for Jones and others? And let’s get right to it – what does the science and scientists say? I think I know the answer but let’s let the star f*cker speak to it.”
Now, Novitzky has offered a response to Armstrong’s comments. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Novitzky called Armstrong “the biggest fraud in the history of sports”:
“Asked Novitzky about @lancearmstrong’s criticism of him this week. “Lance Armstrong is the biggest fraud in the history of sports,” he said. He pays no attention to what he says, Novitzky added.”