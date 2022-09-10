Norma Dumont handily defeats former boxing champ Danyelle Wolf in dominant win – UFC 279 highlights

Ross Markey
Norma Dumont
Landing another significant Octagon victory, Brazilian featherweight, Norma Dumont managed to knock back promotional newcomer and Dana White’s Contender Series product, Danyelle Wolf the former boxing champion’s Octagon bow at UFC 279 tonight in ‘Sin City’.

Dumont, who saw her three-fight winning spree halted by main card feature, Macy Chiasson ahead of her preliminary card return against Wolf, displayed her own striking expertise with a series of knockdowns throughout the three round limit — landing Wolf on her backside on cue.

Finishing the third and final frame from full mount, as well as posturing on occasion, Dumont managed to land a comprehensive unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) victory against the promotional debutante — as she looks to move toward a title showdown against compatriot, Amanda Nunes.

Below, catch the highlights from Norma Dumont’s victory against Danyelle Wolf

