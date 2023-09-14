Attempting to successfully defend her newly-minted flyweight championship this weekend atop of a Noche UFC event in ‘Sin City’, Mexican fan-favorite, Alexa Grasso faces another massive prospect in the form of her rematch with ex-champion, Valentina Shevchenko, closing fastly as a betting underdog to retain her crown on Mexican Independence Day.

Grasso, who has since managed to clinch the status as the number one pound-for-pound female fighter under the banner of the UFC, managed to turn in a shocking upset title win in a year of earth-shattering underdog victories just earlier this year back in March.

Co-headlining UFC 285, Grasso, who challenged for gold for the first time in her organizational tenure, managed to rally to end Shevchenko’s title reign in spectacular fashion, submitting the flyweight champion with a third round neck crank submission win.

Start Time

The start time for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2, Noche UFC at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has the prelims beginning at 7pm ET and the main card commencing at 10 pm ET. Noche UFC event marks the celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 Betting Odds at Noche UFC

However, despite her rallying effort to submit the dominant Kyrgyzstan native and end her perfect run at the flyweight limit, Grasso is closing significantly as a +140 betting underdog with Betway to repeat that feat this weekend and defeat Shevchenko, this time as defending champion.

Seeing her nine-fight successful title defense run halted by Lobo Gym staple, Grasso back in March, Betway have still placed striking sensation, Shevchenko as a -175 betting favorite to beat Grasso, avenge her sole flyweight loss and reclaim the divisional title this weekend atop Noche UFC.

As far as finishes are concerned between the two, Shevchenko, who has displayed both her striking and grappling chops to much acclaim during her run with the UFC, is available currently as a -350 to defeat Grasso via KO, TKO, or by disqualification this weekend – while the champion is sat at +1,2000 to win via strikes or disqualification.

While Shevchenko sits as a -350 betting favorite to win via strikes, Grasso has landed odds of -350 to herself land a second career win over Shevchenko by way of submission this weekend in her first attempt title defense.

Another exciting fight which features on the main card of Noche UFC this weekend comes in the form of a co-headlining clash at welterweight between the streaking promotional-perfect contender, Jack Della Maddalena, and fan-favorite striker, Kevin Holland.

Exploding on the UFC scene since his arrival from Dana White’s Contender Series, Australian challenger, Della Maddalena is closing as a close -160 betting favorite to defeat the +120 betting underdog, Holland in their pivotal welterweight clash, despite his close split decision win over Bassil Hafez back in July on short-notice.

Exciting bantamweight prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. also makes his comeback to the Octagon on the main card of Noche UFC this weekend, attending to avenge his first professional mixed martial arts loss as he takes on Terrence Mitchell.

Suffering a decision loss to Christian Rodriguez back in April at UFC 287, the dynamic striking and grappling prospect has taken some time off from active competition ahead of his return – and is closing currently as a whopping -800 betting favorite to beat the +500 betting underdog, Mitchell, as the latter makes his first-ever Octagon appearance.

Tickets

Tickets for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA are available here.

PPV Price

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2, UFC Noche, is available to all subscribers of ESPN+. You can get access to ESPN+ here.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko Full Fight Card

Main card (ESPN+)

Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Edgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann